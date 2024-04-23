Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Purchases 80,000 Shares

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland acquired 80,000 shares of Acrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,640.00 ($58,477.42).

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

Get Acrow alerts:

Acrow Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Acrow’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Acrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Acrow

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.