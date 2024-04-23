Analyzing Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 65.47 -$796.00 million ($0.61) -4.75

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07% Aurora Innovation N/A -44.24% -39.14%

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

