Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,071 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.