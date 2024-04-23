Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $14.78 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $39.10 or 0.00058557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.78 billion and $368.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,704,055 coins and its circulating supply is 378,014,415 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

