BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

