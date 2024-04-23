Bitcoin SV Price Hits $71.61 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.61 or 0.00107320 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $39.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,724.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.39 or 0.00758927 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00050649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,691,888 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.