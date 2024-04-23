Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million-$203.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Calix

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.