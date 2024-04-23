Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 0.6%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.73. 1,836,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,700,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,282 shares of company stock worth $21,373,311. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

