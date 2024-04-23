City of London (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Trading Up 0.4 %

City of London stock opened at GBX 412.05 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. City of London has a 12 month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.50 ($5.31). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,642.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at City of London

In other City of London news, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 1,500 shares of City of London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,281.37). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

