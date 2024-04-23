Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. 1,969,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

