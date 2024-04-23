Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 263,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,332,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 787,747 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

