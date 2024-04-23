Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 112.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $357.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.42 and a 200 day moving average of $298.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.