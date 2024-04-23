Element Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,308 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.