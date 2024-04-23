Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84-2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.69%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

