Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.