First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FMY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,859. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

