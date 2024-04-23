Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,204 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

