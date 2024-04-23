Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 1,594,972 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 8.09% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,989. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

