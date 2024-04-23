Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 24,889 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. CTO Realty Growth makes up about 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 201,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,197. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 million, a PE ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

