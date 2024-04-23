Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $580.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 562 ($6.94), with a volume of 26946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.92).

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 524.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 465.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £184.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,315.79%.

Insider Activity

About Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.44), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($481,081.98). In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.44), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($481,081.98). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £24,416.70 ($30,158.97). Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

