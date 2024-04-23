Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
