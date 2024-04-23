Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $46.25 Average PT from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.85.
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
