Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $46.25 Average PT from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

