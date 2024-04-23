Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,826 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

MOH stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.90. 122,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,230. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

