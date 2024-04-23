Jennison Associates LLC Has $84.56 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.13% of KBR worth $84,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

