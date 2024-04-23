Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0658 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $35.54.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
