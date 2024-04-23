Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0658 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.