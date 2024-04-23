Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.53. The company had a trading volume of 393,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,532. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.00 and a 200 day moving average of $482.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.