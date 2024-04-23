Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.95.

POU stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.40. The company had a trading volume of 400,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,887. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257. Corporate insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

