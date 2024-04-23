Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 255,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

