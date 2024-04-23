Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 306 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,959. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

