Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 150 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 369,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,416. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

