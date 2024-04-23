Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 75 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

