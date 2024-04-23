Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,093.72. 168,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,954. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,095.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,012.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

