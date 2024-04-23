Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 396,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.