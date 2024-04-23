Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.89 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Mdex has a market cap of $59.89 million and $14.62 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

