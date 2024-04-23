Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 4,103,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,449,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 357,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 476.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 261,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 215,843 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

