Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240 ($2.96).

BARC stock opened at GBX 189.18 ($2.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.22. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.67, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

