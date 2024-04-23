Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Newmont Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.98. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.09%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

