Monument Capital Management Sells 728 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

