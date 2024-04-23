Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $290.19 million and $6.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00057823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,563,990 coins and its circulating supply is 857,696,732 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.