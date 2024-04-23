National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $170,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 159,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,572. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

