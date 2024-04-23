New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $89.66 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $89,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. 807,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

