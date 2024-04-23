New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,426 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $88,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.04. 669,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,150. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.00 and a 200-day moving average of $439.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

