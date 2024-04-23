NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

