Numis Securities Downgrades DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to Hold

Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.13) price objective on the stock.
DS Smith Stock Down 1.1 %
LON SMDS opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.38) on Friday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.
About DS Smith
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.