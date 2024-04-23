Numis Securities Downgrades DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to Hold

Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.13) price objective on the stock.

DS Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

LON SMDS opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.38) on Friday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Get DS Smith alerts:

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.