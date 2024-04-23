Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.19 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Orchid has a market cap of $112.19 million and $2.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11353347 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,796,849.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

