Park-Ohio (PKOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

