Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.44 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $205.44 million and $3.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00017043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,120.12 or 1.00105504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.33543953 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,322,276.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.