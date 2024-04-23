Fei USD Price Tops $0.95 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $15,836.24 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,120.12 or 1.00105504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

