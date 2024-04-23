RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.
RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Kao purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,786.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
