Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $46,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,573. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

